BAKER, Katherine A., 101, of Ladysmith, formerly of Dundee, Ill. died Saturday in Ladysmith.
Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Rice Lake.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Interment will be at St. Joseph Cemetery, Rice Lake.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
BROOKS, Pamela J., 66, of Altoona died Thursday at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
FERBER, Patricia, 80, of Baldwin died Thursday at Western Wisconsin Health in Baldwin.
Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday at Keehr Funeral Home, Spring Valley.
Prayer service will be at 5 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
GOLDEN, Eugene M. “Geno,” 85, of Eau Claire died Saturday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
GRAN, Daniel S., 49, of Eau Claire died Tuesday at Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Friday September 24 at Calvary Baptist Church, Eau Claire.
Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Friday September 24 at the church.
Burial will be at 3 p.m. Friday at Northfield Lutheran Church Cemetery, Hixton.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
HALFMAN, Geraldine F., 82, of Bloomer died Thursday at Cambridge Senior Living in Rice Lake.
Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday at St. Paul’s Catholic Church, Bloomer.
Memorial mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Burial will be at St. Catherine’s Catholic Cemetery, rural Bloomer.
Thompson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Bloomer, is handling arrangements.
HARDER, Harry R., 88, of Eau Claire died Wednesday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
HASSEMER, Theresa L., 59, of Eau Claire died Thursday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services — Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.
HINZMAN, Doug, 73, of Menomonie, formerly of Spring Valley died Aug. 25 at American Lutheran Home in Menomonie.
Celebration of life will be from 3 to 5 p.m., with memorial service from 3:30 to 4 p.m., Sunday at Keehr Funeral Home, Spring Valley.
KILIAN, Jeff L., 75, of Eau Claire died Wednesday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
KRALL, Betty J., 90, of Eau Claire died Thursday.
Arrangements are pending at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services — Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.
LEA, Catherine D., 67, of Chippewa Falls died Friday in Breckenridge, Colo.
LYONS, Gretchen A., 89, of New Auburn died Wednesday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Thompson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Bloomer.
MANKA, Raymond R. “Bud,” 89, of Elk Creek died Thursday at home.
No services will be held.
Edison Funeral Home, Independence, is handling arrangements.
MOELTER, Shirley, 90, of Eau Claire died Friday at Dove Healthcare — West in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
NELSON, Sharon A., 82, of Spooner died Sept. 12 in Rice Lake.
Private family services will be held.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
PATINO, Desaree N. “Des,” 36, of Eau Claire died Sept. 10 at home.
Visitation will be from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona.
Celebration of life will be at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral chapel.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
PAYNE, Lonnie Q., 44, of Menomonie died Wednesday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
SCHEIL, Douglas E. “Doughnut,” 64, of Rice Lake died Thursday in Rice Lake.
Celebration of life will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake.
Interment will be at Wayside Cemetery, Barron.
TRAUTLEIN, Jude G., 69, of Eau Claire died Friday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
TURECEK, Joyce A., 78, of Stanley died Thursday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Leiser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cadott.