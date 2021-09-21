ANDERSON, Mary L., 76, of Stanley died Saturday at Oakbrook Health & Rehab Center in Thorp.
Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday at Plombon Funeral Home, Stanley.
Memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
CHRISTIANSON, Lyle M., 85, of Menomonie died Saturday at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester, Minn.
Gathering and celebration of life will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday at The Barn at Copper Creek, Menomonie, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at Little Elk Creek Lutheran Church, Dunn County town of Red Cedar.
Memorial services with military honors will be at 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie, is handling arrangements.
HELBERG, Joyce A. (Walker), 85, of Eau Claire died Wednesday at Mayo Clinic Health System — Luther Hospital in Eau Claire.
Private family interment will be at Chapel of the Resurrection Mausoleum at Calvary Cemetery, Eau Claire.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
JOHNSON, Susan J. (Miller), 84, of Eau Claire died Friday.
Walk through visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday at St. James the Greater Catholic Church, Eau Claire.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Interment will be at a later date at Forest Hill Cemetery Columbarium, Eau Claire.
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
MILES, Joan E., 82, of Eleva died Thursday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
ODEGARD, Margaret E., 99, of Eau Claire, formerly of Mondovi died Wednesday at Heritage Assisted Living in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Trinity Lutheran Church, Eau Claire.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.