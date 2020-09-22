BADOUR, Thomas “Tom,” 90, of Eau Claire died Saturday.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at St. James the Greater Catholic Church, Eau Claire.
Burial will be at St. Patrick Catholic Cemetery, Eau Claire.
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
FAUNCE, George P., 74, of Altoona died Monday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services-Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.
GRANT, Ioliene B., 97, of Spring Valley died Saturday at Valley Villas Assisted Living in Spring Valley.
Walk-by visitation will be from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Spring Valley.
Visitation for immediate family will be from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Private family mass of Christian burial will be held.
Keehr Funeral Home, Spring Valley, is handling arrangements.
MATCHEY, Doris H., 81, of Whitehall died Saturday at Gundersen Tri-County Care Center in Whitehall.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, at St. Michael’s Cemetery, North Creek.
Graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, at the funeral home.
Wozney-Killian Funeral Home, Arcadia, is handling arrangements.
PRESTEBAK, David R., 63, of Menomonie died Saturday in Chippewa County town of Cleveland.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at The Menomonie Alliance Church gymnasium.
Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie, is handling arrangements.
STANEK, Frances M., 82, of Cadott died Sunday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Leiser Funeral Home, Cadott.