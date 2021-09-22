Sorry, an error occurred.
EISOLD, James M., 62, of Eau Claire died Sept. 13 at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona.
Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral chapel.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
GOODWIN, DeWayne E., 40, of Gilman died Monday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Thursday at Borton-Leiser Funeral Home, Cornell.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Interment will be at Yellow River Cemetery, Chippewa County town of Colburn.
KEESEN, Eric J., 39, of Rice Lake died Friday.
Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday at Red Cedar Community Church, Rice Lake.
Celebration of life will be at 6 p.m. Friday at the church.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
MYHER, Alvin D., 66, of Cornell died Friday in Rochester, Minn.
Celebration of life will be held at a later date.
PINERO, Eugenio, 75, of Eau Claire died Monday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
RYAN, Peter C. “Pete,” 67, of the town of Seymour died Sunday.
SUCHLA, Clifford C. “Cliff,” 91, of Arcadia died Sunday at Lake Winona Manor in Winona, Minn.
Private services will be held.
Burial will be at St. Stanislaus Catholic Cemetery, Arcadia.
Wozney-Killian Funeral Home, Arcadia, is handling arrangements.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.