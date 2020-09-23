BEATY, JoAnn J., 81, of Blair died Monday at Grand View Care Center in Blair.
Private ceremony will be Saturday at St. Ansgar’s Catholic Church, Blair.
Burial will be at Fagernes Lutheran Cemetery, rural Blair.
The Jack Funeral Home, Blair, is handling arrangements.
BISCHOF, Daniel P., 55, of Colfax died Aug. 29 at Bloomer Hospital.
Celebration of life will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at the fairgrounds in Colfax.
Burial will be at a later date in Thorp.
Sampson Funeral Home, Colfax, is handling arrangements.
CARPENTER, Gerald J., 85, of Eau Claire died Saturday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
EARLE, Christine A., 53, of Fairchild died Sept. 4 at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.
Celebration of life will be at noon Saturday at the funeral home.
FRANSON-GULDSETH, Ruth A., 94, of Chippewa Falls, formerly of Moorhead, Minn & Eau Claire died Saturday at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls.
Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m. today at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. today at the funeral home.
Interment will be at a later date at Forest Hill Cemetery, Eau Claire.
HARTZELL, Margaret, 92, of Gilman died Monday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Chapman Lake Park (Maves Pavilion), Stanley.
Celebration of life will be at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the park.
Plombon Funeral Home, Stanley, is handling arrangements.
JOHNSON, Margaret A., 82, of Eau Claire died Saturday at Dove Healthcare South in Eau Claire.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. Friday at St. James the Greater Catholic Church, Eau Claire.
Burial will be at a later date at Lakeview Cemetery, Eau Claire.
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
LATO, Joseph A., 92, of Thorp died Sunday at home.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m., with rosary at 7 p.m., Sunday at Thorp Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday at St. Bernard — St. Hedwig’s Catholic Church, Thorp.
Burial will be at New St. Hedwig’s Catholic Cemetery, Thorp.
MICKELSON, David S., 94, of Eau Claire died Sunday.
Arrangements are pending at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
PETERSON, Warren, 83, died Tuesday at Grace Edgewood in Altoona.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
TORUD, Patricia M., 79, of Holmen, formerly of Whitehall died Sunday at Bluffview Memory Care in Holmen.
Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at The Jack Funeral Home, Whitehall. Burial will be at a later date at Old Whitehall Cemetery, rural Whitehall.
WILSON, Dorothy M., 94, of Barron, formerly of Cameron died Friday at Monroe Manor in Barron.
Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Cameron.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at the church.
Interment will be at Pine Grove Cemetery, Cameron.
Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Home, Cameron, is handling arrangements.