AMACHER, Paul E., 75, of Washburn County town of Madge, formerly of Tonya Bay, Minn. died Sunday in Duluth, Minn.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Haugen.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Burial with full military rites will be at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 1 at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis, Minn.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
BRUNZLICK, Audrey V., 88, formerly of Eau Claire & Augusta died Sept. 15 at The Classics Assisted Living in Altoona.
Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1 at Anderson Funeral Home and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 2 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, both in Augusta.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 2 at the church.
Burial will be at East Lawn Cemetery, Augusta.
COLE, Kelly B., 64, of Eau Claire died Wednesday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday and from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
DERKS, Sandra M., 69, of Minnesota died Saturday.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at Island Lake Cemetery, Rusk County town of Big Bend.
Olson Funeral Home, Bloomer, is handling arrangements.
FRANSON, Scott, 62, of Haugen died Wednesday in Rice Lake.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday and from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
MOELTER, Shirley A. (Benedict), 90, of Eau Claire died Friday at Dove Healthcare — West in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Eau Claire.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Burial will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at St. Bridget Catholic Cemetery, River Falls.
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
NELSON, Duke R. (Tige), 59, of American Fork, Utah and Oak Creek died.
Private family burial will be at Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Spooner.
Celebration of life will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9 at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake.
NYSVEN, Joyce A., 90, of Osseo died Tuesday at Dove Nursing Home in Osseo.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at Osseo Evangelical Lutheran Church.
Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Burial will be at Osseo Cemetery.
Schiefelbein Funeral Home, Osseo, is handling arrangements.
PASSA, Dylan P., 17, of Mondovi died Thursday at Children’s Hospital in Minneapolis, Minn.
Arrangements are pending at Talbot Family Funeral Home, Mondovi.