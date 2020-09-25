BEATTIE, James H., 82, of Chippewa Falls died Tuesday at home.
Visitation will be from 1 p.m. Thursday at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel, Chippewa Falls.
Memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Interment will be at a later date at Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Spooner.
CARPENTER, Gerald “Jerry,” died Saturday at home.
Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday at Zion Lutheran Church, Fall Creek.
Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at the church.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
COLLINS, Audrey A., 79, of Strum died Tuesday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
KLEMKE, Mark W., 63, of Chippewa Falls died Wednesday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls.
LASHLEY, William D., 80, of Eau Claire died Wednesday at Comforts of Home in River Falls.
Arrangements are pending at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services — Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.
LOWRY, William K., 69, of Fairchild died Nov. 4, 2019.
Celebration of life will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday at his home at 644 E. Main Street, Fairchild.
Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta, is handling arrangements.
MACONE, Garrett P., 24, of Chetek died Sunday at home.
Celebration of life will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake.
OMTVEDT, Florence J., 100, of Eau Claire died Wednesday at Heritage Court in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
SCHROEDER, Marvin H., 85, of Bloomer, formerly of Chippewa Falls died Thursday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls.
STOREY, David F., 69, of Eau Claire died Tuesday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services — Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.