BERRY GINTHER, Lorena A., 88, of Augusta died Friday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.
GLAPA, Janis M., 82, of Menomonie, formerly of Rochester, Minn. died Thursday at Comforts of Home in Menomonie.
Arrangements are pending at Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Menomonie.
GOLDEN, Eugene M. “Geno,” 85, of Eau Claire died Sept. 18 at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Eau Claire.
Memorial mass will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20 at the church.
Private family interment will be at St. Patrick Catholic Church Cemetery, Eau Claire.
Celebration of life will be from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24 at Wild Ridge Golf Course, Eau Claire.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
JACOBSON, Arthur, 93, of Woodville died Friday at Park View Home in Woodville.
Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Zion Lutheran Church, Woodville.
Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Burial will be at Sunset Memorial Cemetery, Woodville.
Keehr Funeral Home, Spring Valley, is handling arrangements.
KRIZAN, Kevin A., 37, of Ladysmith died Sept. 20.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at Plombon Funeral Home, Stanley.
Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Burial will be at Oakland Cemetery, Stanley.
MARTEN, Lyla A., 85, of Eau Claire died Thursday at River Pines in Altoona.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
SAVAGE-HARRINGTON, James D., 76, of Eau Claire died Sept. 19 at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
No services will be held.
Smith Funeral Chapel, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
SCHULTZ, Michael W., 71, of Mondovi, formerly of Eau Claire died Friday at Step By Step Adult Family Hope in Mondovi.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
STEUDING, Betty Ann, 78, of Altoona died Saturday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
SZYMANSKI, Elaine E. “Teddy,” 87, of Thorp died Thursday at Our Lady of Victory Hospital in Stanley.
Visitation will be from 9 to 10:30 a.m., with American Legion Auxiliary service at 10:20 a.m., Tuesday at St. Bernard-St. Hedwig Catholic Church, Thorp.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Burial will be at New St. Hedwig Catholic Cemetery, Thorp.
Thorp Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
TOLER, Chad W., 37, died Sept. 1 in Madison.
Graveside services will be Oct. 9 at Bloomer Cemetery.
Olson Funeral Home, Bloomer, is handling arrangements.
YEAGER, Victor M., 96, of Boyd died Tuesday.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m., with rosary at 7 p.m., Friday at Plombon Funeral Home, Stanley, and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Boyd.
Funeral mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Burial will be at St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery, Boyd.