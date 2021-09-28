Sorry, an error occurred.
HARTZELL, Larry N., 82, of Gilman died Friday at Aspirus Medford Hospital.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday and from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at Gilman Funeral Home.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Burial will be at Meadowbrook Cemetery, Gilman.
HELWIG, Charles F., 99, of Eau Claire died Saturday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Monday at Peace Lutheran Church, Eau Claire.
Funeral services will be at noon Monday at the church.
Burial will be at Brunswick Cemetery.
Smith Funeral Chapel, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
HUBLER, Shirley (Baumann), 92, of Rice Lake died Sunday at home.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Rice Lake.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Interment will be at St. Joseph Cemetery, Rice Lake.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
MARTEN, Lyla A., 85, of Eau Claire died Thursday at River Pines in Altoona.
Visitation will be from 1:30 to 2:30 P.M. Tuesday, Oct. 5 at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
Memorial service will be at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5 at the funeral home.
Interment will be at a later date at Evergreen Cemetery, Colfax.
Services will be livestreamed at https://boxcast.tv/view/lyla-a-marten-memorial-service-tlf3g0w8qn3fuzzrr5vo
NESTRUD, Dennis, 68, of River Falls died Saturday at Spring Valley Health & Rehabilitation Center.
Celebration of life will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday at Keehr Funeral Home, Spring Valley.
Time of remembrance will be from 6 to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
SLACK, Gerald J., 67, of Glen Flora died Sept. 20 at Cornell Health Services.
Arrangements are pending at Borton-Leiser Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cornell.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.