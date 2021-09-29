BENNER, Steve, 35, of Wilson died Saturday.
Celebration of life will be from 1 to 5 p.m., with time of sharing from 3 to 3:30 p.m., Sunday at Phoenix Bar & Grill, Baldwin.
Keehr Funeral Home, Spring Valley, is handling arrangements.
BERES, Jana H., 56, of Chippewa Falls died Saturday at Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
BERRY GINTHER, Lorena A., 88, of Augusta died Friday at home.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday at United Methodist Church, Augusta.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at the church.
Burial will be at a later date at West Lawn Cemetery, Augusta.
Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta, is handling arrangements.
FRANZ, Gerald J., 92, of Bloomer died Monday at Dove Healthcare in Bloomer.
Arrangements are pending at Thompson Funeral Home & Chippewa Valley Cremation Services, Bloomer.
GORDON, Mary, 62, of Eau Claire died Sunday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
HASHBARGER, Leslie J. “Les,” 63, of Sarona, formerly of Spooner died Thursday in Sarona.
Celebration of life will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14 at Lipsie Pines, Spooner.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
JACOBSON, Dean R. Sr., 70, of Chippewa Falls died Thursday at home.
Visitation will be from 3 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel, Chippewa Falls.
Memorial service will be at 4 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls, is handling arrangements.
KAHL, Sandra M., 75, of Prairie Farm died Sunday in Prairie Farm.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, Prairie Farm.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Burial will be at the church cemetery.
Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Home, Dallas, is handling arrangements.
KLOSS, Edward F., 78, of Chippewa Falls town of LaFayette died Sunday at home.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Monday at Holy Ghost Church, Chippewa Falls.
Memorial mass will be at noon Monday at the church.
Burial with military rites will be at La Crosse Catholic Cemetery.
Horan Funeral Home, Chippewa Falls, is handling arrangements.
NYSTROM, Marilyn J., 88, of Birchwood died Sunday at home.
Celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
REIDINGER, Steven L., 69, of Eau Claire died Monday at home.
Celebration of life will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
RYAN, Peter C., 67, of Fall Creek died Sept. 19 at home.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona.
Service will be at 4 p.m. Friday at the church.
Celebration of life will be from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Friday at Brown Hut, Chippewa Falls.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
TRAUTLEIN, Jude G., 69, of Eau Claire died Sept. 17 at home.
Celebration of life will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday at VFW Hall at 2900 Folsom Street, Eau Claire.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
SCHULTZ, Michael W., 71, of Mondovi, formerly of Eau Claire died Friday at Step By Step Adult Family Home in Mondovi.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 16 at Harvestime Church, Eau Claire.
Memorial service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 16 at the church.
Burial will be at a later date at Brunswick Cemetery.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
ZUGIER, Richard A., 76, of Boyd died Saturday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at Leiser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cadott.
Celebration of life will be at 3 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.