EADY, Drew J., 63, of Eau Claire died Sunday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
EISOLD, Gloria J. (Christensen), 90, formerly of Eau Claire, died Sept. 16 in Winter Garden, Fla.
Private services will be at a later date.
Becker Funeral Home, Clermont, Fla., is handling arrangements.
KLICK, Leona R., 90, of Thorp died Saturday at Traditions Assisted Living in Thorp.
Private family funeral services will be at New St. Hedwig's Catholic Cemetery, Thorp.
Private family burial will be at the cemetery.
LAFORTE, Margie N., 93, of Hammond, formerly of Menomonie, died Friday at Hammond Health Services in Hammond.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Friday at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Menomonie.
Funeral services will be at noon Friday at the church.
Burial will be at the church cemetery.
Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Menomonie, is handling arrangements.
SLAWATYNIEC, Malin F., 78, of Thorp died Thursday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Friday at Thorp Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Burial will be at Eidsvold Cemetery, rural Stanley.
WITEK, Bibian R., 93, of Lublin died Sunday at home.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m., with prayer service at 7:30 p.m., Monday at Thorp Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church, Lublin.
Burial will be at the church cemetery.