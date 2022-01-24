BARRINGER, Marjorie “Marge” J., 89, of Eau Claire died Saturday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.

Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.

CHARA, Janet M., 66, of Menomonie died Friday at home.

Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie, is handling arrangements.

HUDSON, Michael “Tony” A., 47, of Eau Claire died Friday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.

Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.

JOHNSON, Rose, 72, of Eau Claire died Saturday at Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire.

Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.

MOTSZKO, Vera Elfrieda-Elsie, 98, of Arcadia died Wednesday at Gunderson Tri-County Care Center in Whitehall.

Wozney-Killian Funeral Home, Arcadia, is handling arrangements.

NELSON, JoAnn Carol, 69, of Baldwin died Wednesday at Western Wisconsin Health in Baldwin.

O’Connell Family Funeral Home, Baldwin, is handling arrangements.

OSTERBAUER, Joseph J., 68, of Rice Lake died Tuesday.

Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.