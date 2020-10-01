BARTHOLOMEW, Etta, 95, died Sunday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
JOHNSON, Wallace R., 85, of Eau Claire died Tuesday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Private burial will be at Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, rural Spooner.
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
LEE, Shirley P., 87, of Bloomer died Wednesday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Thomson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Bloomer.
TONER, Rosemary E., 98, of Eau Claire died Tuesday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.