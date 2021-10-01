Sorry, an error occurred.
DICK, Gregory P., 56, of Chippewa Falls died Thursday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services — Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.
GODBOUT, Virginia E., 76, of Eleva died Monday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Home, Dallas.
HALVERSON, Ruth H., 95, of Eau Claire died Wednesday at Heatherwood Assisted Living in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
KIME, Mary M., 96, formerly of Humbird died Sunday at Lyngblomsten Senior Living in St. Paul, Minn.
Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.
LAMBRECHT, Elaine, 81, of Eau Claire died Sunday.
NICHOLS, Doris M., 93, of Eau Claire died Sept. 9 at Care Partners Assisted Living in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Smith Funeral Chapel, Eau Claire.
PINERO, Eugenio, 75, of Eau Claire died Sept. 20 at home.
Arrangements are pending at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona.
PLEMON, Dennis D., 71, of Eau Claire died Thursday at House of the Dove in Marshfield.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
STOLTZ, Loretta K., 66, of Eau Claire died Monday at home.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.