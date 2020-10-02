ANDERSON, Merlin A., 79, of Wheeler died Monday at Mayo Clinic Health System-Red Cedar in Menomonie.
Private graveside services will be at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis.
Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie, is handling arrangements.
CAIRNS, Richard J. “Rick,” 70, of Eau Claire died Wednesday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Evergreen Funeral Home & Crematory, Eau Claire.
CARTER, Mildred L., 97, of Osseo died Saturday at home.
Visitation will be from noon to 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.
Funeral services will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Burial will be at Osseo Cemetery.
DOWNS, Maxwell, 84, of Spring Valley died Tuesday at Spring Valley Health & Rehabilitation Center.
Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. today at Keehr Funeral Home, Spring Valley, and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Calvary Assembly of God Church, Wilson.
Funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Burial will be at Tillinghast Cemetery, New Auburn.
LUNDEEN, Joyce F., 91, of Neillsville died Wednesday at Riverside Assisted Living in Neillsville.
No services will be held.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
TONER, Rosemary E., 98, of Eau Claire died Tuesday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
Graveside service will be at 12:15 p.m. Tuesday at St. Patrick Cemetery, Eau Claire.