BAUER, Roberta L., 64, of Chetek, formerly of Eau Claire, died Tuesday at home.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services — Celebration of Life Center, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
CLEVELAND, James C., 89, died Friday at Heritage Court Memory Care in Eau Claire.
Edison Funeral Home, Independence, is handling arrangements.
GANTHER, Donald T., 84, of Rochester, Minn. died Sept. 23 at Seasons Hospice House in Rochester, Minn.
Rochester Cremation Services is handling arrangements.
JOHNS, Ronald F., 72, of Eau Claire died Friday at Prairie Point in Altoona.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
HARVEY, John O., 80, of Tomah, formerly of Cadott, died Wednesday at Mayo Franciscan Health Care in La Crosse.
Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta, is handling arrangements.
KNUDTSON, Orvin, 92, of Eau Claire died Sunday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
LAX, Richard D., 95, of Eau Claire died Tuesday at Wisconsin Veterans Home in Chippewa Falls.
Evergreen Funeral Home & Crematory, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
MATTON, Kimberlee M. “Dearie,” 65, of Rice Lake died Thursday.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
MATTON, Raymond H. Jr., 63, of Rice Lake died Wednesday.
MCLEMORE, Cathy D., 67, of Mondovi died Wednesday at Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire.
MOELTER, Jeffrey, 59, of Chippewa County village of Lake Hallie died Wednesday at University of Minnesota Hospital in Minneapolis.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls, is handling arrangements.
ROUSAR, Norma M., 93, of Haugen died Friday.
SCHULTZ, Michael W., 71, of Mondovi, formerly of Eau Claire, died Sept. 24 at Step By Step Adult Family Home in Mondovi.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
SOCHA, Mary Ann, 61, of Eau Claire died Sept. 26 at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
WALMSLEY, Stephen D., 46, of Augusta died Friday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.