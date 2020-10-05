ADAMS, James A., 81, of Rice Lake died Sunday at Marshfield Medical Center.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
AGEMA, Larry, 78, of Eau Claire died Thursday at home.
Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Eau Claire.
Funeral Mass will be at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Burial will be at St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery, Eau Claire.
Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta, is handling arrangements.
CAIRNS, Richard J. “Rick,” 70, of Eau Claire died Wednesday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at Evergreen Funeral Home & Crematory, Eau Claire.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Interment will be at Lakeview Cemetery, Eau Claire.
CARLSON, Willys M., 92, died Friday at Dove Healthcare-Rice Lake.
Family services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 16, at Stanfold Lutheran Church, Rice Lake.
Interment will be at Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, rural Spooner.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
DENTON, Virginia R., 89, of Altoona died Saturday at Grace Edgewood Assisted Living in Altoona.
Arrangements are pending at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services-Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.
GERRITS, Richard “Dick,” 82, of Stanley died Tuesday at Abbot Northwest Hospital in Minneapolis.
Graveside services with military honors will be Saturday at Edson Union Cemetery, Stanley.
Plombon Funeral Service, Stanley, is handling arrangements.
GILBERTSON, Kim R., 54, of Augusta died Friday at St. Cloud (Minn.) Hospital.
Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.
IRVINE, Dora M., 99, of Eau Claire died Friday at her daughter’s home in Eau Claire.
Private family Mass will be at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Eau Claire.
Graveside service will be at a later date at Assumption Cemetery, Glenwood, Ill.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
JACKSON, Susan K., 70, of Eau Claire died Saturday at Mayo Clinic Health System-Red Cedar in Menomonie.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
JOHNSON, James A., 85, of Eau Claire died Friday at Care Partners Assisted Living in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
KASSERA, Daniel A., 79, of Plymouth, Minn., formerly of Plum City, died Thursday at Missions Nursing Home in Plymouth.
Private graveside services will be at a later date.
Goodrich Funeral Home, Durand, is handling arrangements.
KERSTEN, Timothy “Tim,” 74, of Chippewa Falls died Friday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
KOLPIEN, Henry, 95, of Chippewa Falls died Friday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Family services will be held.
Interment with military honors will be at Prairie View Cemetery, Lake Hallie.
Service will be livestreamed at 2 p.m. Wednesday at pedersonvolker.com/obituary/henry-kolpien.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls, is handling arrangements.
LEE, Shirley P., 87, of Bloomer died Wednesday at home.
Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday at Thompson Funeral Home, Bloomer.
Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Burial will be at Scandinavian Prairie Church Cemetery, rural Bloomer.
MCMAHON, Lorraine H., 82, formerly of Eau Claire, died Sept. 28 at Glenhaven in Glenwood City.
Private burial will be at St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Eau Claire.
Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta, is handling arrangements.
MULHERON, James, 93, of Menomonie died Saturday at Heritage of Elmwood.
Arrangements are pending at Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Menomonie.
RINECK, Helen M. “Toddy,” 90, of Chippewa Falls died Friday at Grace Lutheran Communities-River Pines in Altoona.
Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel, Chippewa Falls.
Private family services will be held.
Interment will be at Lakeside Cemetery, Cumberland.
RUNNING, Steven C., 69, of Eau Claire died Thursday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Evergreen Funeral Home & Crematory, Eau Claire.
SCHMIDTKNECHT, Bernard L., 79, of Mondovi died Thursday at American Lutheran Home in Mondovi.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m., with rosary at 8 p.m., today at Talbot Family Funeral Home, Mondovi, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Mondovi.
Funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Burial will be at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Mondovi.
STARCK, Catherine, 84, of Boyd died Friday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Leiser Funeral Home, Cadott.
VAN GORDER, Timothy J., 54, of Augusta died Tuesday at Clark County Rehabilitation & Living Center, Owen.
Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.
VOGEL, Olga A., 92, of Eau Claire died Thursday at Heritage Senior Living in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Committal service will be at 2:45 p.m. today at Forest Hill Cemetery, Durand.