GEIGER, Robert J., 61, of Augusta died Oct. 31, 2020 at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.

Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta, is handling arrangements.

HAINES, Lucinda M. “Cindy” (Boese), 58, of Arcadia died Sunday at home.

Wozney-Killian Funeral Home, Arcadia, is handling arrangements.

HARVEY, John O., 80, of Tomah, formerly of Cadott & Augusta died Wednesday at Mayo Franciscan Health Care in La Crosse.

Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta, is handling arrangements.

KIME, Mary M., 96, formerly of Humbird died Sept. 26 at Lyngblomsten Senior Living in St. Paul, Minn.

Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta, is handling arrangements.

KOWALEWSKI, Edwin “Ed,” 76, of Eau Claire died Sunday. He was born on July 16, 1945 in Chippewa Falls.

Borton-Leiser Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cornell, is handling arrangements.

KREI, Harold “Bud,” 73, of rural Fall Creek died Aug. 15, 2020 at Regions Hospital in St. Paul, Minn.

Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta, is handling arrangements.

LISOWSKI, Michael E., 37, of Eau Claire died Friday.

Wozney-Killian Funeral Home, Arcadia, is handling arrangements.

PELESCHAK, Nickolas D., 25, of Lublin died Friday.

Thorp Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

