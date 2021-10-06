ANDERSON, Raymond A., 81, of Cadott died Saturday at Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire.

Leiser Funeral Home, Cadott, is handling arrangements.

ARTS, Phyllis M., 82, of Cameron died Thursday at home.

Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Home, Cameron, is handling arrangements.

BONDERMAN, Daryl P., 91, of Sand Creek died Friday at Dove Healthcare in Bloomer.

Olson Funeral Home, Bloomer, is handling arrangements.

HASART, Gary “Smiley,” 58, of Cameron died Friday at home.

Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Home, Cameron, is handling arrangements.

HENNING, Ray L., 85, of Altoona died Sunday at home.

Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.

KOWALEWSKI, Edwin “Ed,” 76, of Eau Claire died Sept. 3. Ed was born on July 16, 1945 in Chippewa Falls.

Borton-Leiser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cornell, is handling arrangements.

LODAHL, Idyll V., of Boyd died Saturday at home.

Plombon Funeral Home, Stanley, is handling arrangements.

MAYER, Doug E., 53, of Eau Claire died Saturday at home.

Arrangements are pending at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services — Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.

MILLER, Phillip N. “Phil,” 86, of Stanley died Sunday at Clark County Living & Rehab Center in Owen.

Thorp Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

MUELLER, Linda A., 73, of Stanley died Sept. 29 at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls.

Plombon Funeral Home, Stanley, is handling arrangements.

NOVOTNEY, John A. “Jack,” 92, of Chippewa Falls died Saturday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.

Leiser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cadott, is handling arrangements.

PECHA, William P., 72, of Eau Claire died Monday at home.

Arrangements are pending at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services — Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.

UNKE, Robert L., 93, of Chippewa County town of Lafayette died Monday at Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire.

Arrangements are pending at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls.

ZASTROW, Theresa R., 86, of Arcadia died Sunday at home.

Wozney-Killian Funeral Home, Arcadia, is handling arrangements.

Recommended for you