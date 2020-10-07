BELL, Douglas D., 64, of Boyd died Monday.
Private burial will be held.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
BOOS, James F., 72, of Eau Claire died Monday at Clark County Rehabilitation & Living Center in Owen.
Arrangements are pending at Evergreen Funeral Home & Crematory, Eau Claire.
BUSS, Sharron R., 79, of Menomonie died Monday at home.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie.
Private funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Celebration of life will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday at Dean & Sue's.
DARLING, Robert E. "Bob," 92, of Eau Claire died Monday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
EVENSON, David A., 85, of Chetek died Monday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Evergreen Funeral Home & Crematory, Eau Claire.
FOSTER, Jerald A. "Jerry," 85, of Eau Claire died Monday at Care Partners Assisted Living in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
HAYDEN, Rosemary T., 73, of Mondovi died Monday in Mondovi.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
IRVINE, Dora M., 99, of Eau Claire died Friday at her daughter's home in Eau Claire.
Private family Mass will be at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Eau Claire.
Graveside service will be at a later date at Assumption Cemetery, Glenwood, Ill.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
JOHNSON, James A. "Jim," 85, of Eau Claire died Friday at Care Partners Assisted Living in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at West Chapel of Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Lakeview Cemetery, Eau Claire.
KERSTEN, Timothy D., 74, of Lake Hallie died Friday at home.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Peace Lutheran Church, Eau Claire.
Burial will be at 10 a.m. Monday at Northern Wisconsin Veteran's Memorial Cemetery, Spooner.
STAGLIANO, Scott D., 57, of Eau Claire died Sept. 26 at home.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at West Chapel of Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
Celebration of life will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Interment will be at Resurrection Chapel Mausoleum at Calvary Cemetery, Eau Claire.
ZIMMER, Mary A., 88, of Baldwin, formerly of Spring Valley, died Monday at Birch Haven Assisted Living in Baldwin.
Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Menomonie.
Private family services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at the church.
Burial will be at the church cemetery, Menomonie.
Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Menomonie, is handling arrangements.