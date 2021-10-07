Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
BILLERBECK, Shirley M., 92, of rural Osseo died Wednesday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.
BREKKE, Sarah C., 47, of Hastings, Minn., formerly of Whitehall died Sunday in Whitehall.
The Jack Funeral Home, Whitehall, is handling arrangements.
BRETL, Charlene, 89, of Baldwin died Monday at Baldwin Care Center.
O’Connell Family Funeral Home, Baldwin, is handling arrangements.
KUESEL, Allen, 71, of Spring Valley died Tuesday at Mayo Clinic Health System — Red Cedar in Menomonie.
Keehr Funeral Home, Spring Valley, is handling arrangements.
MARCOUX, David C., 79, of Rice Lake died Monday in Rice Lake. He was born November 14, 1941.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
SUNDERLAND, Harry E., 86, of Barron, formerly of Cameron died Monday at Monroe Manor in Barron.
Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Home, Cameron, is handling arrangements.
ZASTROW, Theresa R., 86, of Arcadia died Sunday at home. She was born June 4, 1935.
Wozney-Killian Funeral Home, Arcadia, is handling arrangements.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.