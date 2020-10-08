DARLING, Robert E. “Bob,” 92, of Eau Claire died Monday at home.
Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Oct. 15 at the funeral home.
Interment will be at a later date at Prairie View Cemetery, Chippewa Falls.
EBERHARDT, Esther M., 84, of Eau Claire died Saturday.
Private services will be at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services — Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.
Burial will be at Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, rural Spooner.
FELMLEE, Terry L., 66, of Augusta died Monday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.
HURLBURT, Carleton T., 99, formerly of Menomonie, died April 1.
Services will be at noon Saturday at Dunn Town Hall, 2713 Highway 25, Menomonie.
ODDEN, Leroy A., 72, of Rice Lake died Sept. 30 at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
STEWART, Marlene D., 98, of Chippewa Falls died Monday at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls.
Private burial will be at Forest Hill Cemetery, Chippewa Falls.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls, is handling arrangements.