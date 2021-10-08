Sorry, an error occurred.
CRONK, Ai C. Jr., 85, of Woodville died Monday at Parkview Community Campus in Woodville.
O’Connell Family Funeral Home, Baldwin, is handling arrangements.
FREEMAN, Bill, 72, of Durand died Saturday in Eau Claire.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services — Celebration of Life Center, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
GOODAVISH, Frank L., 95, of Altoona died Wednesday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
HEMMERICH, Pat, 77, of Eau Claire died July 26.
HINES, Nancy D., 72, of Elmwood died Wednesday at home.
O’Connell Family Funeral Home, Ellsworth, is handling arrangements.
MANNY, Mary L., 75, of Chippewa County town of Tilden died Monday at home.
Horan Funeral Home, Chippewa Falls, is handling arrangements.
PERRY, Robert R., 83, of rural Osseo died Wednesday at Mayo Clinic Health System — Oakridge in Osseo.
Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.
SCHOFIELD, Nancy A., 72, of Menomonie died Tuesday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Rhiel Funeral Home, Menomonie.
SKAUGH, Marvin A., 91, of rural Blair died Tuesday at Gundersen Tri-County Care Center in Whitehall.
The Jack Funeral Home, Whitehall, is handling arrangements.
YSTAD, Bonnie L., 86, of Marshfield, formerly of Greenwood died Monday.
Cuddie Funeral Home, Greenwood, is handling arrangements.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.