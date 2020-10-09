ASHWELL, Charles W. “Chuck,” 72, of Mondovi died April 10 at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Memorial gathering will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at Arboretum Park, Mondovi.
Burial with military honors will be at Oak Park Cemetery, Mondovi.
Talbot Family Funeral Home, Mondovi, is handling arrangements.
DAHL, Delma L., 96, of Eau Claire died Thursday.
Visitation will be from noon to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
Memorial service will be at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Committal service will be at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at Lakeview Cemetery, Eau Claire.
FELMLEE, Terry L., 66, of Augusta died Monday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.
Memorial services will be at 4 p.m. Oct. 17 at the funeral home.
Burial will be at a later date at Estella Cemetery, Cornell.
HUGHES, Yvonne M., 80, of Altoona died Sunday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
MASON, Mildred A., 90, of Eau Claire died Thursday at Oakwood Health Services in Altoona.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
MICKELSON, David S., 94, of Eau Claire died Sept. 20 at home.
Private family Mass of Christian burial will be Monday at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Eau Claire.
Interment with military honors will be at St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Eau Claire.
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
PETERSON, Allen R., 74, of Eau Claire died Wednesday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services — Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.
SELK, Gary B., 80, of Eau Claire died Wednesday in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
SMITH, Richard C., 83, of Chippewa Falls died Wednesday at home.
Celebration of life will be at a later date.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls, is handling arrangements.
WEHRENBERG, Roger “Red,” 86, died Tuesday at Dove Healthcare-West Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.