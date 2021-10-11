BOETTCHER, Katherine M., 61, of Eau Claire died Friday at Park View Home in Woodville.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
COBURN, Dennis J., 68, formerly of Pepin died Friday at Mayo Clinic Health System Care Center in Lake City, Minn.
Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Durand, is handling arrangements.
ENGNESS, Richard “Dick,” 78, of Chetek died Thursday at home. He was born November 8, 1942.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
FINNER, Shirley A., 82, formerly of Arcadia died Thursday at Grandview Care Center in Blair. She was born June 11, 1939 in Arcadia.
Wozney-Killian Funeral Home, Arcadia, is handling arrangements.
FORSTER, Margy A. (Hestekin), 89, of Eau Claire died Thursday at home.
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
FRANZ, Sylvia J., 84, of Chippewa Falls died Tuesday at her daughter’s home.
Horan Funeral Home, Chippewa Falls, is handling arrangements.
HINTZ, Charlyn A., 47, of Eau Claire died Friday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
HOMES, Thomas W., 69, of Eagan, Minn., formerly of Eau Claire died Tuesday at Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park, Minn.
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
KUCKO, Shirley A., 95, of Rice Lake died Thursday at Dove Healthcare in Rice Lake. She was born November 4, 1925 in Rice Lake.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
MARLETT, Lyla C., 90, of Altoona died Wednesday at River Pines Nursing Home in Altoona.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
NEWTON, Charles V., 72, of Wheeler died Sept. 25 at home. He was born December 27, 1948 in Eau Claire.
Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie, is handling arrangements.
PINK, Tate, 26, of Eau Claire died Wednesday at home.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services — Celebration of Life Center, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
POLZIN, Lisa M., 62, of Cameron died Oct. 4. She was born July 30, 1959 in Belleville, Ill.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
POTTER, Sandra, 69, of Chippewa Falls died Friday at home.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls, is handling arrangements.
SCHALOW, Randel W. “Randy,” 66, of Eau Claire died Saturday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
STIMPSON, Sandra W. “Sandi,” 72, of Birchwood died Tuesday in Spooner.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
STYER, Sylvia M., 67, of Menomonie died Thursday at home. She was born July 12, 1954 in Menomonie.
Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie, is handling arrangements.
THIBADO, Katherine J. “Kay,” 78, of Menomonie died Wednesday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Menomonie, is handling arrangements.
WALTER, Myrtle E. “Myrt,” 98, of Eau Claire, formerly of Fall Creek died Thursday at Care Partners Assisted Living in Eau Claire.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.