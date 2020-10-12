ABRAHAMSON, Patricia J., 85, of Pigeon Falls died Wednesday at Pigeon Falls Health Care Center.
Visitation will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at The Jack Funeral Home, Whitehall.
Memorial service will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Burial will be at a later date at Chimney Rock Lutheran Cemetery, rural Strum.
BAUER, James D. Jr., 38, of Eau Claire died Thursday in Rochester, Minn.
Private family services will be at a later date.
Smith Funeral Chapel, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
BEAUCHAMP, Charles D., 69, of Chippewa Falls died Tuesday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
CIOLKOSZ, Kathleen A., 75, of Boyd died Thursday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Leiser Funeral Home, Cadott.
FOSTER, Jerald A. "Jerry," 85, of Eau Claire died Oct. 5 at Care Partners Assisted Living in Eau Claire.
No services will be held.
Family celebration of life will be at a later date.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
FRUEH, Phyllis M., 92, of Altoona died Thursday at Heritage Court Memory Care in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.
GARBER, Elizabeth J., 80, of Eau Claire died Sunday.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
GILBERTSON, Kim R., 54, of Augusta died Oct. 2 at St. Cloud (Minn.) Hospital.
Celebration of life will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Augusta Lions Hall.
Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta, is handling arrangements.
GRAHAM, Larry G., 65, of Ettrick died Tuesday at home.
Celebration of life will be at a later date.
Jack Funeral Home, Blair, is handling arrangements.
GRAHAM, William P. "Bill," 75, of Eau Claire died Thursday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
JENSEN, Melvin G., 72, of Augusta died Wednesday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
KUPKA, Elaine S., 86, of Whitehall died March 23 at Pigeon Falls Health Care Center.
Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Friday at Lincoln Cemetery, Whitehall.
Jack Funeral Home, Whitehall, is handling arrangements.
MASON, Mildred A., 90, of Eau Claire died Thursday.
Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Friday at St. Olaf Catholic Church, Eau Claire.
Celebration of life will be at 1 p.m. Friday at the church.
Burial will be at Prairie View Cemetery, Chippewa Falls.
Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
MCDONNELL, Karen E., 80, of Altoona died Friday at Azura Memory Care in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Eau Claire.
Funeral Mass will be at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Committal service will be at Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Eau Claire.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
MOEN, Floyd L., 78, of Blair died July 18 at home.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Rest Haven Cemetery, Blair.
The Jack Funeral Home, Blair, is handling arrangements.
NIESEN, Floyd J. "Big Man," 87, of Chippewa Falls died Friday.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday at Horan Funeral Home, Chippewa Falls.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at Holy Ghost Church, Chippewa Falls.
Burial with military honors will be at St. Peter's Cemetery, Tilden.
PEDERSON, Regenia P., 66, of Eau Claire died Friday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
SEMB, Merlin O., 79, of Pigeon Falls died Friday at Pigeon Falls Health Care Center.
Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday at Jack Funeral Home, Whitehall.
Family services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at Peace Lutheran Church, Pigeon Falls.
Public graveside services will be at 1:45 p.m. Saturday at Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery, Pigeon Falls.
SETZER, Carl L., 90, of Altoona died Thursday at Oakwood Health Services in Altoona.
Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.
SCHANK, Francis M., 90, of The Villages, Fla., formerly of Arcadia, died Oct. 4 at home.
Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at Holy Family Catholic Church, Arcadia.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery, rural Arcadia.
Wozney-Killian Funeral Home, Arcadia, is handling arrangements.
SILER, Beverly A., 49, of Eau Claire died Oct. 5 at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
TROYER, Richard L., 69, of Boyd died Thursday at home.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. today and at 9 a.m. Tuesday at Plombon Funeral Home, Stanley.
Funeral Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Holy Family Catholic Church, Stanley.
Burial will be at Holy Family Cemetery, Stanley.
TRYGGESTAD, Michael, 64, of Eau Claire died Friday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services - Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.
VANBEEK, Jerold D. Sr., 73, of Barron County town of Sioux Creek died Sept. 22 at home.
Celebration of life will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday at Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Home, Dallas.
VAN GORDER, Timothy J., 54, of Augusta died Sept. 29 at Clark County Rehabilitation & Living Center in Owen.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.
Memorial service will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Burial will be at a later date at Ludington Cemetery.
WAGNER, Doris H., 72, of Chippewa Falls, formerly of Holcombe, died Friday at Lake Hallie Memory Care.
Arrangements are pending at Borton-Leiser Funeral Home, Cornell.
WHITE, Richard L., 83, of Somerset, formerly of Wheeler, died Friday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Menomonie.
ZEMAITIS, David A., 57, of Birchwood died Wednesday at St. Mary's Hospital in Duluth, Minn.
Celebration of life will be in summer 2021.
Appleyard's Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.