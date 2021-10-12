Sorry, an error occurred.
BAUER, Lucille, 86, of Mondovi, formerly of Durand died Saturday at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls.
Arrangements are pending at Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Durand.
JOHNVIN, Thomas “TJ,” 59, of Prairie Farm, formerly of Cameron died Friday in rural Prairie Farm.
Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Home, Cameron, is handling arrangements.
LAYLAND, Joan M., 80, of Eau Claire died Sunday at Milestone in Eau Claire.
Evergreen Funeral Home & Crematory, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
SCALZO, Dena L. (Kilcoyne), 48, of Cumberland died Saturday at Cumberland Healthcare. She was born January 31, 1973 in Rice Lake.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
WEISSINGER, Judith A., 80, of Bloomer died Sunday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Thompson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Bloomer, is handling arrangements.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.