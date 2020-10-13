BRESINA, Dolores M., 97, of Chippewa Falls died Sunday at Rutledge Home in Chippewa Falls.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Tilden.
Funeral services will be at 12:30 p.m. Friday at the church.
Burial will be at St. Peter’s Cemetery, Tilden.
Horan Funeral Home, Chippewa Falls, is handling arrangements.
DAHL, Delma L., 96, of Eau Claire died Thursday.
Visitation will be from noon to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
Memorial service will be at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Committal service will be at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at Lakeview Cemetery, Eau Claire.
FOSS, Nancy J., 67, of Menomonie died Sunday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Rhiel Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Menomonie.
TOMCZAK, Lillian W., 78, Thorp died Oct. 4 at home.
Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at St. Mary’s Polish National Catholic Church, Lublin.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Inurnment will be at St. Mary’s Polish Cemetery, Lublin.
Thorp Funeral Home is handling arrangements.