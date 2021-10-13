GUSTAFSON, Joseph L., 40, of Chippewa Falls died.

Arrangements are pending at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services — Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.

HAMM, Carrie R., 65, of Cadott & Casa Grande, Ariz. died Monday in Eau Claire.

JACOBSON, Daniel B., 68, of Strum died Oct. 4 at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.

Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.

PARAFINIUK, Helen J., 98, of Chippewa Falls died Friday at home.

Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.

TIRY, Morgan J., 45, died Sunday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.

Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.

WOODFORD, Victoria M., 95, of Eau Claire died Friday at Our House Senior Living in Menomonie.

Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.

Recommended for you