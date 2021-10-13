Sorry, an error occurred.
GUSTAFSON, Joseph L., 40, of Chippewa Falls died.
Arrangements are pending at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services — Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.
HAMM, Carrie R., 65, of Cadott & Casa Grande, Ariz. died Monday in Eau Claire.
JACOBSON, Daniel B., 68, of Strum died Oct. 4 at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
PARAFINIUK, Helen J., 98, of Chippewa Falls died Friday at home.
TIRY, Morgan J., 45, died Sunday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
WOODFORD, Victoria M., 95, of Eau Claire died Friday at Our House Senior Living in Menomonie.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.