AMUNDSON, Larry F., 46, of Taylor died Sunday at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse.
Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday at The Jack Funeral Home, Blair.
FOSS, Nancy J., 67, of Menomonie, formerly of Wheeler, died Sunday at home.
Private family services will be held.
Celebration of life will be at a later date.
Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Menomonie, is handling arrangements.
FRANK, Arlene M., 87, of Eau Claire died Monday in Rochester, Minn.
Visitation will be from 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday at Concordia Lutheran Church, Eau Claire.
Memorial service will be at 3 p.m. Saturday at the church.
Burial will be at Rest Haven Cemetery, town of Washington.
Smith Funeral Chapel, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
MOHN, Irma, 92, of Woodville died Sunday at Park View Home in Woodville.
Private family service will be at Zion Lutheran Church, Woodville.
Burial will be at Peace Lutheran Cemetery, Baldwin.
Keehr Funeral Home, Spring Valley, is handling arrangements.
O'FLANAGAN, Jerry H., 66, of Cameron died Friday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
PERRET, Ronald F., 74, of Chippewa Falls died Saturday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
PHILLIPPI, Bradley J., 43, of Cadott died Sunday.
Arrangements are pending at Leiser Funeral Home, Cadott.
TRYGGESTAD, Michael S., 64, of Eau Claire died Friday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 1:30 to 2 p.m. Tuesday at Eleva Cemetery.
Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday at the cemetery.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services - Celebration of Life Center, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
WHITE, Richard L. Sr., 83, of Somerset, formerly of Wheeler, died Friday.
Private family services will be at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, New Richmond.
Celebration of life with military honors will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday at American Legion Post No. 80, New Richmond.
Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Menomonie, is handling arrangements.
WOLTER, Bruce O., 77, of Chippewa Falls died Monday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel, Chippewa Falls.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral chapel.
Interment will be at Prairie View Cemetery, Lake Hallie.