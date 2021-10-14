Sorry, an error occurred.
BAUER, Lucille, 86, of Durand died Saturday at St. Joseph Hospital in Chippewa Falls.
Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Durand, is handling arrangements.
GUST, Susan J., 78, of Eau Claire died Sunday at Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona.
JAHR, Doris, 96, of Woodville, formerly of Spring Valley died Tuesday at Park View Home in Woodville.
Keehr Funeral Home, Spring Valley, is handling arrangements.
KRUEGER, Geraldine E., 89, of Elmwood, formerly of Menomonie died Wednesday at Heritage of Elmwood Nursing.
Arrangements are pending at Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Menomonie.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.