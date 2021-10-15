Sorry, an error occurred.
BAUTCH, Bruce, of Chippewa Falls died Wednesday.
Edison Funeral Home, Independence, is handling arrangements.
BERGER, Hazel M., 84, of Durand died Tuesday at Plum City Care Center.
Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Durand, is handling arrangements.
CARPENTER, William B. “Bill,” 51, of Altoona died Tuesday at Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire.
Smith Funeral Chapel, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
JENSEN, Edward T., 49, of Eau Claire died Sept. 29 at home.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services — Celebration of Life Center, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
KAHL, Linda M., 72, of Prairie Farm died Wednesday. She was born May 14, 1949 in Turtle Lake.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
SQUILLACE, Anthony R., 87, of Boyceville died Monday at Mayo Clinic Health System — Red Cedar in Menomonie.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
WALKER, Jean Ann, 92, of Eau Claire died Thursday at Grace Edgewood Assisted Living in Altoona.
Arrangements are pending at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.