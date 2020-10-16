BEECROFT, Todd M., 54, of Hugo, Minn., died Tuesday at Regions Hospital in St. Paul.
Celebration of life will be at a later date.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
GUNDERSON, Valeria M., 93, of Altoona died Wednesday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
JAENKE, James “Jim,” 80, of Eau Claire died Thursday at Lake Hallie Memory Care in Chippewa Falls.
Arrangements are pending at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
SMITH, Richard C., 83, of Chippewa Falls died Oct. 7 at home.
Graveside service will be at 3 p.m. Wednesday at Bateman Cemetery, Chippewa County town of Lafayette.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls, is handling arrangements.