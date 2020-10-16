BEECROFT, Todd M., 54, of Hugo, Minn., died Tuesday at Regions Hospital in St. Paul.

Celebration of life will be at a later date.

Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.

GUNDERSON, Valeria M., 93, of Altoona died Wednesday at home.

Arrangements are pending at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.

JAENKE, James “Jim,” 80, of Eau Claire died Thursday at Lake Hallie Memory Care in Chippewa Falls.

Arrangements are pending at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.

SMITH, Richard C., 83, of Chippewa Falls died Oct. 7 at home.

Graveside service will be at 3 p.m. Wednesday at Bateman Cemetery, Chippewa County town of Lafayette.

Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls, is handling arrangements.