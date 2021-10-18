Sorry, an error occurred.
ANDERSON, John M., 74, of Eau Claire died Friday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
BAUER, Darlene M., 85, of Durand died Wednesday at home.
Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Durand, is handling arrangements.
BLODGETT, Kenneth W. “Kenny,” 83, of Maiden Rock died Wednesday at home.
O’Connell Family Funeral Home, Ellsworth, is handling arrangements.
DOBBS, Amie L., 101, of Menomonie died Thursday at Our House Senior Living in Menomonie.
Arrangements are pending at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona.
FREDRICKSEN, Barbara E., 87, of Eau Claire died Thursday at Beehive Homes Assisted Living in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
GREGOR, Lucy, 91, formerly of New Berlin and Wisconsin Rapids, died Saturday at Stoney River Memory Care in Marshfield.
Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.
MISH, Christopher M., 48, of Blair died Wednesday at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse.
Jack Funeral Home, Blair, is handling arrangements.
PRODANOVICH, Alexander Sr., 71, of Augusta died Tuesday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
RUSSELL, Charles H., 74, of Eau Claire died Friday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
SORENSON, Jane C., 83, of Ridgeland died Wednesday. She was born December 17, 1937, in the Dunn County town of New Haven.
Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie, is handling arrangements.
STORMO, Daniel L., 65, of Granton died Tuesday at Marshfield Medical Center in Neillsville.
THOMAS, Delores A., 87, of Dodge died Tuesday at Mayo Clinic Health System-Franciscan Healthcare in La Crosse. She was born January 31, 1934.
Wozney-Killian Funeral Home, Arcadia, is handling arrangements.
WALL, Gordon, 72, of Eau Claire died Friday.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services-Celebration of Life Center, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.