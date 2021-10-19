Sorry, an error occurred.
ANDERSON, Algot, 90, of Beldenville died Sunday at United Hospital in St. Paul.
Keehr Funeral Home, Spring Valley, is handling arrangements.
BORLAND, Billy R., 96, of Altoona died Oct. 12 at home.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
EDER, Patrick J., 68, of Elk Mound died Friday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Menomonie.
GUNDERSON, Jack V., 90, of Chippewa Falls died Sunday at WI Veterans Home in Chippewa Falls.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel, Chippewa Falls, is handling arrangements.
JOHNSON, Shirley, 84, of Whitehall died Monday at Pigeon Falls Healthcare Center.
Edison Funeral Home, Independence, is handling arrangements.
NESS, Steven J., 73, of Holcombe died Thursday. He was born May 1, 1948.
Borton-Leiser Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cornell, is handling arrangements.
RADCLIFFE, Robert “Bob,” 76, died Tuesday.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
SCHRADER, Elizabeth “Betsy,” 43, of River Falls died Sunday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Menomonie.
Arrangements are pending at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services — Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.
STELZER, Lance R., 30, of Cadott died Oct. 8. He was born on December 20, 1990.
Leiser Funeral Home, Cadott, is handling arrangements.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.