BECHEL, Marcella C., 86, of Elmwood died Saturday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Menomonie.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Plum City.
Funeral mass will be at 1 p.m. Thursday at the church.
Burial will be at the church cemetery.
DORWIN, William L. “Bill,” 77, of Durand died Thursday at home.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Goodrich Funeral Home, Durand, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at The Durand Rod & Gun Club, Eau Galle.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the club.
Burial will be at Forest Hill Cemetery, Durand.
HEIMAN, Betty L., 83, of Eau Claire died Friday at home.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Committal service will be at Rest Haven Cemetery, Eau Claire.
KRUSCHKE, Phyllis J., 88, of Menomonie died Saturday at The Neighbors of Dunn County in Menomonie.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie.
Private funeral services will be held.
Burial will be at St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery (Hatchville), Dunn County town of Weston.
LARSON, Edward L. “Bucky,” 86, of Cornell died Sunday at Lake Hallie Memory Care in Chippewa Falls.
Arrangements are pending at Borton-Leiser Funeral Home, Cornell, is handling arrangements.
LITZELL, Darwin “Hap,” 79, of Glenwood City died Friday at home.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at Zion Lutheran Church, Woodville.
Memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Friday at the church.
Burial will be at Sunset Memorial Cemetery, Woodville.
Keehr Funeral Home, Spring Valley, is handling arrangements.
NICHOLS, Marjorie E., 88, of Bloomer died Saturday at Dove Healthcare in Bloomer.
No services will be held.
Olson Funeral Home, Bloomer, is handling arrangements.
OLICHWIER, Frances L., 98, of Thorp died Friday at Oakbrook Health & Rehab in Thorp.
Private family graveside services will be at Old St. Hedwig’s Catholic Cemetery, Thorp.
Thorp Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
PRUDLICK, Jeremy, 40, of Galesville died Sunday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Edison Funeral Home, Independence.
SCHNEIDER, Dennis, 76, of Eau Claire died Saturday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services — Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.
SEAMAN, Bernice E., 93, of Thorp died Friday at Oakbrook Health & Rehab in Thorp.
Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday at St. Bernard — St. Hedwig’s Catholic Church, Thorp.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Burial will be at St. Bernard’s Catholic Cemetery, Thorp.
Thorp Funeral Home is handling arrangements.