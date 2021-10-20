Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
BAILY, William Jr., 87, of Eau Claire died Monday at home.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
DOBBS, Amie L., 101, of Menomonie died Thursday at Our House Senior Living in Menomonie.
Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
HOWE, Victoria J., 80, of Spring Valley died Saturday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
LAMB, Mary C., 72, of Eau Claire died Saturday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services — Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.
REIN, JoAnn L., 74, of Chippewa Falls died Sunday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls, is handling arrangements.
ROEHRICH, Donna, 93, of Eau Claire died Monday at Oakwood Villa Retirement Community in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Service, Eau Claire.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.