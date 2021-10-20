BAILY, William Jr., 87, of Eau Claire died Monday at home.

Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.

DOBBS, Amie L., 101, of Menomonie died Thursday at Our House Senior Living in Menomonie.

Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona, is handling arrangements.

HOWE, Victoria J., 80, of Spring Valley died Saturday at home.

Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.

LAMB, Mary C., 72, of Eau Claire died Saturday at home.

Arrangements are pending at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services — Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.

REIN, JoAnn L., 74, of Chippewa Falls died Sunday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.

Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls, is handling arrangements.

ROEHRICH, Donna, 93, of Eau Claire died Monday at Oakwood Villa Retirement Community in Eau Claire.

Arrangements are pending at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Service, Eau Claire.

