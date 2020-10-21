FLASKRUD, Charlie, 86, of Eau Claire died Monday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.
FRUEH, Phyllis M., 92, of Altoona died October 8 at Heritage Court Memory Care in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Friday at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Altoona.
Funeral Mass will be at noon Friday at the church.
Burial will be at Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Eau Claire.
Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta, is handling arrangements.
IDA, Donald, 100, of Augusta died Sunday at Augusta Health and Rehabilitation.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Raymond’s of Penafort Catholic Church, Brackett.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Burial will be at West Lawn Cemetery, Augusta.
MCSORLEY, Bernie B., 81, of Hudson died Friday at Regions Hospital in St. Paul, MN.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, at O’Connell Family Funeral Home, Hudson.
Services will be at 4 p.m. Oct. 28 at the funeral home.
Burial with military honors will be at Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Spooner.
PUTZ, Donald A., 92, of rural Osseo died Saturday at Gundersen Tri-County Care Center in Whitehall.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Jack Funeral Home, Whitehall, and from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Friday at Saint Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, rural Whitehall.
Funeral services will be at 1:30 p.m. Friday at the church.
Burial will be at Lewis Cemetery, rural Osseo.
RALEIGH, Beulah I., 97, of Mondovi died Thursday at Homeplace of Mondovi.
Celebration of Life will be at a later date.
Heindl-Nimsgern Funeral Home, Phillips, is handling arrangements.
RILEY, Marga D., 92, of Chippewa Falls died Sunday at Lake Hallie Memory Care in Chippewa Falls.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
SPAETH, Shirley A., 83, of Eau Claire died Monday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
WHITE, Michael “Mick” V., 76, of Pigeon Falls died Monday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at Jack Funeral Home, Whitehall.
Burial will be at a later date.