KINDSCHY, LaVerd C., 93, of Whitehall died Tuesday at Gundersen Tri-County Care Center in Whitehall.
The Jack Funeral Home, Whitehall, is handling arrangements.
MCCANN, James E., 66, of Cadott died Friday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
RIPHENBURG, Terry L., 62, of Thorp died Oct. 14 at home.
Thorp Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
STARK, Teresa I., 88, of Menomonie died Tuesday at American Lutheran Home in Menomonie.
Arrangements are pending at Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Menomonie.
WEBB, Joan E., 94, formerly of Eau Claire, died Tuesday at River Valley Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Gainesville, Texas.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
WOLFE, Gerald P. “Jerry,” 55, of Arcadia died Monday at home.
Wozney-Killian Funeral Home, Arcadia, is handling arrangements.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.