FREID, Dennis O., 77, died Tuesday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
KULIG, Doris I., 90, of Whitehall died Monday at home.
Rosary & visitation will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Saint John’s Catholic Church, Whitehall.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Burial will be at Lincoln Cemetery, Whitehall.
The Jack Funeral Home, Whitehall, is handling arrangements.
MILLER, John D., 88, of Rice Lake died Tuesday.
Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 30 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Rice Lake.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 30 at the church.
Burial will be at Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Spooner.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
PRUDLICK, Jeremy J., 40, of Galesville died Sunday at home.
Celebration of life will be from 1 to 4 p.m., with military rites at 1 p.m., Saturday at the home of Jamie & Heather Back (W27856 Guza Ln., Independence).
Edison Funeral Home, Independence, is handling arrangements.
SMITH, Charles F., 72, of Thorp died Saturday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
WILCOX, Darlene F., 85, of Prairie Farm died Tuesday at Amery Hospital.
Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Home, Dallas.
Private family services will be held.
Burial will be at Vanceburg Cemetery, Dunn County town of Sheridan.