HURLBURT, Patricia M., 74, of Durand died Monday at Methodist Hospital in Rochester, Minn.
Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Durand, is handling arrangements.
MERRICK, Alvera E., 90, of Eau Claire died Thursday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Lenmark-Gomrus-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
SORENSON, Mary K., 92, of Eau Claire died Sunday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
STRASBURG, Larry A., 64, of Fall Creek died Wednesday in Ogle County Illinois.
Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.
TIETZ, Wayne H., 74, of Eau Claire died Thursday at Milestone Senior Living in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Evergreen Funeral Home & Crematory, Eau Claire.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.