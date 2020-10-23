EVANSON, Barbara A., 72, of Cadott died Wednesday at Augusta Nursing Home & Rehabilitation.
Arrangements are pending at Leiser Funeral Home, Cadott.
JAENKE, James, 80, of Eau Claire died Thursday at Lake Hallie Memory Care in Chippewa Falls.
Visitation will be from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at West Chapel of Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
Graveside services with military honors will be at 11:15 a.m. Saturday at Prairie View Cemetery, Chippewa County village of Lake Hallie.
LARSON, Kathleen M. "Toots," 94, of Rice Lake died Wednesday at Dove Healthcare in Rice Lake.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 31 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Rice Lake.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 31 at the church.
Burial will be at Nora Cemetery, Rice Lake.
MEYER, Joseph A., 88, of Eau Claire died Wednesday at Lake Hallie Memory Care in Chippewa Falls.
Arrangements are pending at Evergreen Funeral Home & Crematory, Eau Claire.
THOMPSON, Allen L., 78, of Merrillan died Wednesday at Black River Falls Memorial Hospital.
Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.
WEITMAN, Marjorie L., 84, of Colby died Saturday at Colonial Center in Colby.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.