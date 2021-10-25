Sorry, an error occurred.
BRANTNER, Myrna A., 82, of Rock Falls died Friday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Durand.
HALVORSON, Lowell, 78, of Eau Claire died Wednesday at Prairie Pointe Rehabilitation in Altoona.
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
HAWKINS, Sharon M., 77, of Wheaton died Friday at Azura Memory Care in Eau Claire.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls, is handling arrangements.
LOVELL, Michael W., 74, of Elmwood died Friday at Mayo Clinic Health System-Red Cedar in Menomonie.
Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Menomonie, is handling arrangements.
MERTENS, Robert J., 86, of Thorp died Oct. 18 at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center in Appleton.
Thorp Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
PIENTOK, Linda, 75, of Independence died Saturday at Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center in La Crosse.
Edison Funeral Home, Independence, is handling arrangements.
RICCI, Ruth M., 83, of Rice Lake died Friday.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
SCHOONOVER, Patricia R., 89, of Boyceville died Friday at Pioneer Nursing Home in Prairie Farm.
Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie, is handling arrangements.
SNEEN, Cheryl A. (Miller), 69, of Chippewa Falls died Oct. 18 at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
STEINKE, Gary E., 70, of Eau Claire died Thursday at Oakwood Health Services in Altoona.
Arrangements are pending at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services-Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.
SWANSON, Jeffrey, 74, of Altoona died Saturday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.