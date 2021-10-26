BLACKBURN, William W. Jr., 76, of Eau Claire died Sunday at home.

Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.

BLANCHARD, Nicole T., 50, of Eau Claire died Oct. 19 at Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire.

Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.

HALIDA, Frank A. Jr., 49, of Withee died Friday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.

Thorp Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

JOHNSON, Arlis M., 85, of Chetek died Saturday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Bloomer.

Arrangements are pending at Thompson Funeral Home & Chippewa Valley Cremation Services, Bloomer.

MERTENS, Robert J., 86, of Thorp died Monday at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center in Appleton.

Thorp Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

OAS, Adam P., 36, of Fall Creek died Oct. 15 in Winona, Minn.

Arrangements are pending at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services — Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.

Recommended for you