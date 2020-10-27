ARNESON, Ralph E., 97, of Chippewa Falls died Sunday at Lake Hallie Memory Care in Chippewa Falls.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
ECKES, Lloyd W., 102, of Lake Hallie died Monday at Lake Hallie Memory Care in Chippewa Falls.
Private family memorial service will be held.
Interment will be at Hope Mausoleum, Chippewa Falls.
Horan Funeral Home, Chippewa Falls, is handling arrangements.
GULCYNSKI, Judith L., 59, of Thorp died Wednesday at home.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Thorp Funeral Home and from 11 a.m. to noon Friday at St. Bernard-St. Hedwig’s Catholic Church, Thorp.
Funeral services will be at noon Friday at the church.
Burial will be at Old St. Hedwig’s Catholic Cemetery, Thorp.
IPPOLITE, Joan P., 89, of Eau Claire died Friday at Milestone Senior Living in Eau Claire.
Private family services and committal service will be at a later date at Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, rural Spooner.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
LEIBHAM, Mary L., 84, of Eau Claire died Saturday at Grace Edgewood Assisted Living in Altoona.
Arrangements are pending at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services-Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.
NIEMIEC, Helen S., 92, of Stanley, formerly of Thorp, died Thursday at The Homeplace in Stanley.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Bernard-St. Hedwig’s Catholic Church, Thorp.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Burial will be at New St. Hedwig’s Catholic Cemetery, Thorp.
Thorp Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
NOVAK, Johnny, 58, died Oct. 20 at Meadowbrook in Chetek.
Visitation will be from 12:30 to 1 p.m. Thursday at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Burial will be at St. Bridget’s Cemetery, town of Seymour.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
SEVERN, Beverly E. “Bev,” 85, died Thursday at Lake Hallie Memory Care in Chippewa Falls.
Celebration of life will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, at Fill-Inn Station, Chippewa Falls.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls.
SHEETS, George L. “Pappy,” 76, of Stanley died Oct. 16 at home.
Celebration of life will be at a later date.
Plombon Funeral Service, Stanley, is handling arrangements.
STREHLAU, Mary E., 92, of Menomonie, formerly of Elk Mound, died Monday at her daughter’s home in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Menomonie.
ZENNER, Donna A., 77, of Elk Mound died Saturday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.