BJORKLUND, Robert A. “Bob,” 94, died Monday. He was born February 9, 1927 in Milroy, Minn.

Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.

FALKENBORG, Dorothy, 97, died Saturday. She was born December 11, 1923 in Sioux City, Iowa.

Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.

FROESCHLE, Dorothy, 97, of Exeland died Monday at Care & Rehab in Cumberland.

Keehr Funeral Home, Spring Valley, is handling arrangements.

PALMER, Donald L. Sr., 89, of Greenwood died Sunday at his son’s home in Thorp.

Thorp Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

PERRONTEAU, Raymond J., 76, of Chippewa Falls died Saturday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.

Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.

SCHNEIDER, Jana K., 74, of Rice Lake died Thursday at Marshfield Medical Center.

Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Home, Cameron, is handling arrangements.

TREACY, Rosina “Rose,” 97, died Sept. 12 in Altoona.

Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Altoona, is handling arrangements.

