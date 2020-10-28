ALLEN, Bobby E., 74, of Eau Claire died Tuesday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Evergreen Funeral Home & Crematory, Eau Claire.
CRIST, Keegan, 29, died Monday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday at Drammen Lutheran Cemetery, Mondovi.
Private family service will be held.
Talbot Family Funeral Home, Mondovi, is handling arrangements.
DZUBAY, Shirley A., 90, of Barron died Saturday at Dove Healthcare-Rice Lake.
Private family funeral service will be Friday at Holy Trinity Orthodox Church, Clayton. Funeral service will be livestreamed.
HERRICK, Mary Lou R., 71, of rural Chippewa Falls died Friday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Burial will be at West Lawn Cemetery, Augusta.
IPPOLITE, Joan P., 89, of Eau Claire died Friday at Milestone Senior Living in Eau Claire.
Private family services and committal service will be at a later date at Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, rural Spooner.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
MOUSEL, Irene, 93, of Cadott died Monday at Lake Hallie Memory Care in Chippewa Falls.
Arrangements are pending at Leiser Funeral Home, Cadott.
PAKE, Robert J., 81, of Chippewa Falls died Friday at Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services-Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.
PARRISH, Robert, 78, formerly of New Auburn, died Saturday in Prince Frederick, Md.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Olson Funeral Home, Bloomer.
SEVERSON, Theodore M., 82, of Black River Falls died Friday at home.
Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 6, at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services-Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Nov. 6 at the celebration center.
Burial will be at Oak Grove Cemetery, Eau Claire.
WEHRMAN, Beverly J. “Bev,” 88, of Arcadia, formerly of Fairchild/Loyal, died Saturday at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse.
Celebration of life will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at Arcadia Country Club.
Wozney-Killian Funeral Home, Arcadia, is handling arrangements.