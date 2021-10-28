Sorry, an error occurred.
BENNER, Douglas S., 61, of Altoona died Wednesday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls.
DOUGLAS, Patricia D., 79, of Eau Claire died Tuesday.
Arrangements are pending at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services-Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.
KAMROWSKI, Patricia, 82, of Augusta died Wednesday at Heritage Memory Care in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.
MEIER-GANONG, Michele “Shelly,” 60, of Eau Claire died Monday at home.
NORDSTROM, Sharon B., 88, of Menomonie died Sunday at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse.
Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie, is handling arrangements.
PETERSON, Petra M., 93, of Mondovi died Tuesday at American Lutheran Communities in Mondovi.
Talbot Family Funeral Home, Mondovi, is handling arrangements.
SWANSON, Jeffrey P., 74, of Altoona died Saturday at home. He was born November 1, 1946 in Moline, Ill.
Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.