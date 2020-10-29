BARTA, Loran E., 93, died Tuesday at Marshfield Medical Center in Rice Lake.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake.
Private family funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Interment will be at Nora Cemetery, Rice Lake.
BAUER, Rhiannon A., 39, of Spring Valley died Monday at home.
Walk-by visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday at Mark Mattison’s residence at N7936 410th St., Spring Valley.
Private service will be at Mark Mattison’s residence.
Celebration of life will be at 3 p.m. Saturday at Mark Mattison’s residence.
Burial will be at St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery, Pierce County town of El Paso.
Keehr Funeral Home, Spring Valley, is handling arrangements.
GULCYNSKI, Judith L., 59, of Thorp died Oct. 21 at home.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. today at Thorp Funeral Home and from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at St. Bernard-St. Hedwig’s Catholic Church, Thorp.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Burial will be at Old St. Hedwig’s Catholic Cemetery, Thorp.
MOCK, Douglas D., 89, of Mondovi died Monday at Azura Memory Care in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
SEMANKO, Kevin D., 47, of Cadott died Wednesday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Leiser Funeral Home, Cadott.
STODOLA, David E., 57, of St. Paul died Oct. 14 at home.
Graveside services with military rites will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Woodlawn Cemetery, Birchwood.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.