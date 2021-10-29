Sorry, an error occurred.
BAILY Jr., William "Bill," PhD, died Oct. 11 at home.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
KONECKI, Diane V., 77, of Eau Claire died Tuesday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
LENDOBEJA, Mary L., 75, of Rice Lake died Sunday at Marshfield Medical Center.
Appleyard's Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
PRICE, Kathleen F., 68, of Menomonie died Tuesday at The Neighbors of Dunn County. She was born March 17, 1953, in Menomonie, WI.
Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie, is handling arrangements.
SWANSON, Jeffrey P., 74, of Altoona died Saturday at home. He was born Nov. 1, 1946 in Moline, Ill.
Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
SCHULER SR., John F., 74, of Oak Creek died Wednesday in Birchwood.
WHITIS, Martha N., 88, of Altoona died Monday at The Classic at Hillcrest Greens in Altoona.
